Longtime DeKalb health director leaving for White House job

She rejoined DeKalb in 2009.

We’ll miss Dr. Ford in @ItsInDeKalb ! She‘s done a great job at @HealthyDeKalb & worked on behalf of our communities. Now she’s headed to the @WhiteHouse to work for communities across this nation! Join us in wishing Dr. Ford well as she joins the Biden Administration ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sZXIsxDBmd — Mereda Davis Johnson (@meredadjohnson) April 13, 2021

Ford also serves as president-elect of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, and was Fulton County’s interim health director in 2019 and 2020 while maintaining her role in DeKalb.

During the pandemic, Ford has helped implement innovative strategies for testing, vaccinations and other operations. She said Tuesday she was proud that DeKalb had the seventh-most COVID-19 cases in Georgia despite having the state’s fourth-largest population.

“The success of each of those initiatives and countless others are because of your heart for people,” county Chief Operating Officer Zach Williams said. “It’s appropriate to ensure that we have that heart for service working on a national level.”

Said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond: “This lady is going to a place of great need, and what they will find out is what we already know: that you have been gifted by God to answer this call to serve.”

Dr. Sandra Valenciano will serve as DeKalb’s interim district health director after Ford’s departure. Valenciano has been in the county for about a year and currently serves as medical director of the Board of Health’s Community Health and Prevention Services division.

Valenciano said Tuesday it will be tough to live up to Ford’s legacy but the duo was “certainly aligned in our way of thinking about health care disparities and inequities in the community.”

“I want you to understand,” Ford said, “that she will do everything to move this mission forward and keep us going in the same direction it’s been going for the last 16 years.”