DeKalb police release photos of 3 suspects, car linked to June homicide

Police have released photos of three men and a car linked to a deadly shooting in DeKalb County on June 13.
Ian Garvey, 39, was shot and killed outside of Flex Lounge in the Fox Trot shopping center on North Decatur Road around 3 a.m., DeKalb police said. Security cameras captured three men who appeared to be involved in the shooting, along with their car.
According to the initial investigation, Garvey was involved in an argument with one of the men as he walked to his car the parking lot of the shopping center. The man shot Garvey, then the other two men shot him as well. The three men fled in a dark gray or silver sedan.
Garvey was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators are asking for help from the public in identifying the three men or their car. Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb police department’s homicide detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8377.
