DeKalb police release photos of 3 suspects, car linked to June homicide

Ian Garvey, 39, was shot and killed outside of Flex Lounge in the Fox Trot shopping center on North Decatur Road around 3 a.m., DeKalb police said. Security cameras captured three men who appeared to be involved in the shooting, along with their car.

According to the initial investigation, Garvey was involved in an argument with one of the men as he walked to his car the parking lot of the shopping center. The man shot Garvey, then the other two men shot him as well. The three men fled in a dark gray or silver sedan.