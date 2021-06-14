ajc logo
Man killed in parking lot of DeKalb strip mall

The victim was located outside the Fox Trot shopping center on North Decatur Road.
Crime & Public Safety | 28 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday in the parking lot of a strip mall.

The victim was located outside the Fox Trot shopping center on North Decatur Road south of Clarkston. The strip is home to a package store, a laundromat and several bars and lounges.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide, according to police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. His name is not being released.

No suspects had been identified as of Monday, Vincent said, and a motive is unclear.

