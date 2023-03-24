DeKalb closes Intrenchment Creek area until further notice due to ‘traps’

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order Friday closing Intrenchment Creek Park due to “dangerous and possible life-threatening conditions” to the public.
The park is near the site of a planned city of Atlanta public safety training center, which has drawn protesters from across the country. Protests have at times turned violent, with rocks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails being thrown at police.
Thurmond said law enforcement officials have found multiple traps — including boards with nails protruding from them — around the park and forest area that could pose dangers to the community. The executive order closes and restricts access to park and other county owned properties, totaling approximately 140 acres, until further notice.
Unauthorized people who entered the property could face charges, including criminal trespassing. Any unauthorized vehicle park in any of the properties will be towed and impounded, with the owner facing possible charges.
The entrances and exits to the properties listed will be closed with the county posting signs prohibiting public access. Anyone caught moving, removing or defacing signs could face prosecution.
A March 5 protest at the site resulted in 23 people being arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. Only 13 of them were granted bond by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams earlier this week, while the remaining 10 were denied bond for either being classified as a flight risk or a danger to the community.
The majority were granted $5,000 bonds, with the exception of two who were granted $25,000 bonds. All 13 of them have been released from the DeKalb County Jail.
