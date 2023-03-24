DeKalb closes Intrenchment Creek area until further notice due to ‘traps’

The park is near the site of a planned city of Atlanta public safety training center, which has drawn protesters from across the country. Protests have at times turned violent, with rocks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails being thrown at police.

Thurmond said law enforcement officials have found multiple traps — including boards with nails protruding from them — around the park and forest area that could pose dangers to the community. The executive order closes and restricts access to park and other county owned properties, totaling approximately 140 acres, until further notice.