Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site

As officers began clearing the tents and looking for protesters, a sergeant told him there was a person inside a tent that refused to leave. He asked for an officer equipped with pepper balls to force the person out of the tent.

The person inside the tent would later be identified as Teran, who is quoted in the report as telling officers: “No I want you to leave”.

“The way the suspect made his statement was a point of interest to me. It was very confident in manner, and it was immediately apparent to me that he had no intentions of cooperating,” the corporal wrote in the report.

Teran’s family has questioned the official accounts of the shooting — particularly the allegation that Teran owned a handgun and the bullet that wounded the officer was fired from it.

The report says the corporal warned Teran that he was going to shoot chemical agents into the tent. According to report, Teran was going to be arrested for criminal trespassing after refusing to comply.

After being told of the charge by the sergeant on the scene, Teran unzipped a small section of the tent but did not open the tent door completely or unzip the mosquito net on the interior of the tent, the report says. Teran looked briefly at each person standing in front of the tent but the corporal could not see Teran’s entire face, according to the report.

Teran began to zip up the front of the tent when the corporal discharged pepper balls into the tent.

“I discharged a volley of pepper balls into the tent through the opening of the tent door through the mosquito net. I did not count how many rounds I discharged but believe it to be around five rounds,” the corporal wrote in the report. “I wanted to contaminate the rear of the tent with the chemical agent carried by the pepper ball to encourage the subject to exit the front of the tent peacefully without causing him any unnecessary discomfort by striking him with the pepper ball rounds.”

According to the report, gunfire erupted from inside the tent toward the three troopers moments after the last volley of pepper balls.

“I knew the suspect in the tent was shooting at us because I could hear the gun shots coming from inside of the tent. I could see the front of the tent door flapping as the bullets ripped through it and I could hear bullets striking the vegetation surrounding me,” the corporal wrote in the report.

The corporal said Teran was steadily shooting at them and didn’t know how many rounds were fired.

The corporal said he then drew his pistol and began shooting at Teran inside the tent.

“I continue to fire my weapon until it was readily apparent to me that the suspect within the tent was no longer trying to murder us,” the corporal wrote.

A sergeant on the scene wrote in a second report that he fired at the tent with his rifle. The report says Teran had a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, and that six officers returned fire.

“Inside, Teran was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was unquestionably deceased from his wounds. A handgun was observed inside the tent near Teran’s body,” the sergeant wrote in his report.

A private autopsy commissioned by Teran’s family showed the activist had been shot at least 14 times in multiple areas of the body. The autopsy found the 23-year-old suffered wounds from both handguns and a shotgun, with one lethally wound to the head likely occurring at the end of the volley, according to the report completed by Dr. Kris L. Sperry, the GBI’s former chief medical examiner.