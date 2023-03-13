X
Opponents of Atlanta police training center say cops arrested 1, detained others

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
Atlanta police confirmed they were out serving a warrant Saturday morning

At the end of a “Week of Action” that saw peaceful and violent protests over the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, police and activists came face to face again.

As of Sunday afternoon, Atlanta police would only say that “units were out serving a warrant” on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, opponents of the training center said several people were detained in the latest incident near the site of the planned center.

Multiple people had been camping at the Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization in the Lakewood neighborhood near the South River Forest.

The Atlanta Solidarity Fund told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one person was arrested due to an incident unrelated to protests and others were detained.

“Witnesses report that everyone camping on the property was peaceful during the raid, and cooperated with police orders,” the solidarity fund added.

Police did not confirm any statements and did not provide updates when asked Sunday.

Saturday’s incident comes after several other planned events around the city as part of the Week of Action organized by protesters of the training center, the Atlanta Solidarity Fund said.

Thursday evening, a large contingent of protesters gathered at the King Center to demand that public officials stop construction at the site. As they marched, protesters chanted, “Stop Cop City,” “Viva, viva Tortuguita,” “No justice, no peace” and “I believe that we will win.”

Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran was shot and killed in January by a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the training site, the GBI previously said. Teran is accused of shooting “without warning” and wounding a trooper before several of the injured officer’s colleagues returned fire. Teran’s family disputes the allegation.

Ahead of the march Thursday, attorneys for Teran’s family said an independent autopsy showed the activist’s hands were raised when fatally shot by state troopers in January near the site of the planned public safety training center.

“Tortuguita is alive in our hearts,” said Manuel Teran’s mother, Belkis Teran. “My prayer is that the blood of my son will speak in all our hearts. We are going to win.”

During her speech to protesters, Belkis Teran argued that instead of funding the training facility, money should be used toward helping those living on the streets of Atlanta.

The organizers of the “Defend the Atlanta Forest” movement, which spearheaded a peaceful protest on March 4 at Gresham Park, view the training center as an effort by Atlanta to “militarize” the police while also compromising the environment by building a center on land that they say should be preserved and cleaned up. The city, on the other hand, has said the center is a much-needed and long-overdue training facility for Atlanta’s police officers and firefighters.

On March 5, nearly two dozen people were charged by the GBI with domestic terrorism after allegedly throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at officers at the site of the planned training facility, according to Atlanta police. Those join the already more than a dozen people who have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism charges since December.

Human rights and civil rights groups have argued against the ongoing use of domestic terrorism charges against those protesting the construction of the facility on the 85 acres of forest in southern DeKalb County.

“This is a fight that we will win, that we are committed to winning,” Jasmine Burnett with Community Movement Builders said during Thursday’s protest. “We will free all our political prisoners. Free them all, especially in this moment, the people being held on trumped-up domestic terrorism charges, many of which were just literally holding signs like y’all today, that say ‘Stop Cop City.’”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

