Decatur awards $525K during 2nd round of COVID-19 relief small business grants

The DeKalb County city awarded $525,000 to 29 businesses, and the average grant size was $18,100, according to a news release. The city previously awarded $1.2 million worth of federal funds to its small businesses and nonprofits through various relief programs.

Decatur’s most recent grant recipients were chosen from a pool of 42 applicants. To qualify, businesses must have no more than 50 full-time employees, must operate in the city’s limits and must not have received funds from the city’s first round of grants.