Decatur awards $300K to 15 nonprofits affected by COVID-19

Here are the 15 nonprofits awarded CARES funds, the intended use for the funds and the specific amount of their grant:

• Academe of the Oaks was awarded $23,266 for funds for technology for online learning.

• All Walks of Life was awarded $2,830 for technology and program support.

• Beacon of Hope Women’s Center was awarded $6,000 for medical and health education supplies.

• Citizen Advocacy of Atlanta & DeKalb was awarded $6,000 as payroll support and for office supplies and training.

• Decatur Book Festival was awarded $20,904 as reimbursement for payroll and businesses expenses.

• Decatur Makers was awarded $25,000 as payroll and stipend support.

• DeKalb History Center was awarded $25,000 as payroll support.

• DeKalb Rape Crisis Center was awarded $16,000 as payroll and technology support.

• First Christian Church of Decatur was awarded $25,000 as payroll and program support.

• Global Growers Network was awarded $25,000 as payroll support and for supplies.

• Global Village Project was awarded $25,000 as payroll and educational program support.

• L’Arche Atlanta was awarded $25,000 as payroll and technology support in addition to training services for clients.

• Oakhurst Recovery Program was awarded $25,000 for counseling fees, supplies and training.

• Phoenix School was awarded $25,000 as a revenue supplement to help recover from the loss of its 2020 summer program.

• Threshold Community Program was awarded $25,000 for technology to provide for online learning, financial aid and fundraising.

