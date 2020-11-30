Decatur close to awarding more grants to small, non-profit businesses

It was also announced in October that another $400,000 will go towards a new round of small business grants. Criteria for qualification include employing between one and 50 full-time staffers with a cap of $25,000 per company. Deadline for applying was Nov. 25, with grant recipients scheduled to get notified the week of December 14. If the small business grant program is oversubscribed—that is, if application requests total more than $400,000—a blind lottery will determine the recipients.

An additional $300,000 gets distributed to local nonprofit organizations, also in the form of grants, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 apiece. To qualify a nonprofit must have been physically located within Decatur city limits since March 1, 2020, must have 1 to 30 full time continuous employees as of March 1 and must demonstrate, according to city, “adverse and unforeseen impacts directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”