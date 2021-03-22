C.T. Vivian’s memoir, written in the last year of his life, released

Vivian died in July at the age of 95. He was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

His family confirmed Vivian's death Friday morning.

The book includes a forward by former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, who worked with Vivian in the civil rights movement.

“We’re blessed to have It’s in the Action—which while certainly chronicling C.T.’s actions in the movement also offers his thoughts on those actions,” Young writes.

Born in Missouri, the reverend’s life weaves from Nashville to Atlanta, Chicago to St. Augustine, Birmingham to Peoria, Selma to Chattanooga.

The National Monuments Foundation will be acquiring and managing the world-class library of Atlanta Civil Rights icon, C.T. Vivian. The 7,000 volume C.T. Vivian Library is one of the most impressive private collections in the city. (Video by Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Vivian worked alongside and even sharpened the most significant figures. , including John Lewis, who also died last year. Vivian founded and directed multiple organizations, creating contributions and waves that we’re still experiencing today. The text, co-written with Steve Fiffer and published by NewSouth Books, recalls much of his life of faith and nonviolence.

Fiffer is an author, community activist, and co-author of “Jimmie Lee and James: Two Lives, Two Deaths, and the Movement that Changed America,” a Harlem Book Fair nonfiction finalist. He currently serves on the advisory board of the Civic Leadership Foundation in Chicago, a nonprofit that serves underprivileged youth.