Don Rivers, Vivian’s long-time aide-de-camp, met the civil rights leader when he was an 18-year-old student at Shaw University and Vivian was the dean of the college’s divinity school. He called Vivian, “my heart…my soul.”

He told a story about driving Vivian around Raleigh one rainy day. At a stoplight, a homeless man ambled across.

“Dr. Vivian just started crying. He raised his head and said, ‘I wonder what brought his man to this point in life?’” Rivers said. “He loved everyone no matter the color or status.”

“I’ve never met anyone like Dr. Vivian,” Rivers said. “He was the most courageous, no-nonsense, giving and loving person I have ever met. He never met a stranger. He had no barriers.”

The private services are expected to be attended by only family members. Video tributes by Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey, Hank and Billye Aaron, Bernard Lafayette, Andrew Young and Henrietta Antoine, while be shown at the services, which will also be live-streamed on the church’s website.

Outside of the church, Edna Davis brought her granddaughter Y’aabei Huggins with her to the church to say goodbye to C.T. Vivian. While Davis, 65, could not attend the service because the service is closed, she wanted to make sure she let others know of his greatness.

“We loved Dr. C.T. Vivian,” she said. He was very warm and friendly. He did not meet a stranger.”

While her granddaughter held a homemade sign thanking Vivian for his work, Davis said he was humble and open to talking to people about his experiences.

When her daughter Danielle was 10, he welcome her into his home for an interview as part of a class assignment.

“Dr. Vivian was a quiet sort of man except when he got rowed up because he needed to be,” Davis said. “I appreciate the fact that he was willing to give his time and his life at such a young age. What I regret is that because he was quiet he was oftentimes overlooked.”

“General” Larry Platt said he marched with Vivian and others during the civil rights movement. He saw him pushed and harassed by authorities, but remain strong and non-violent.To him, Vivian was an American hero who embodied the best of humanity.”C.T. Vivian was a great leader,” Platt said. “He was for peace. He didn’t fight back. He was a great foot soldier.”

Cordy Tindell Vivian was born July 30, 1924, in Boonville, Missouri. Raised by his mother and grandmother, Vivian told the National Visionary Leadership Project those women had a vision for his life.

The Rev. Gerald Durley will preach the eulogy.

On Wednesday, Vivian became the first non-elected Black man to lie in state at the Georgia Capitol.

Vivian will be buried at Westview Cemetery.