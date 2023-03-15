YSL Trial: Defendant wants to represent himself in gang case

During that trial, Myrick said he became affiliated with a street gang as a child and had ties to YSL and the Nine Trey Gangsters, but currently identifies as a member of “4PF.” On the stand, Myrick said he was groomed by older gang members starting when he was just 9 or 10.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

“I was too young to get jumped in,” Myrick told prosecutor Chris Sperry when asked about his ties to the Bloods-affiliated Nine Trey Gangsters. “But as I grew older, I was like family to them.”

He said during the murder trial that he met Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, on numerous occasions and that the popular rapper attended one of his hearings to show support.

The YSL indictment, which was handed up last May, initially named 28 defendants. Of those, eight took plea deals and six had their cases severed because they were either not in custody or didn’t have attorneys representing them.

The lengthy jury selection process began in January and is expected to continue for several months.