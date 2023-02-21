BreakingNews
Convicted Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s sentencing postponed until March
X
Dark Mode Toggle

YSL trial: Attorney pushes for mistrial after leaked interrogation video

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

An attorney representing one of the 14 defendants charged in the sweeping “Young Slime Life” gang case is seeking a mistrial days after an hourslong police interrogation video was leaked online.

Gina Bernard, who represents Jayden Myrick, argued the publication of discovery evidence in the case violates her client’s right to a fair and impartial jury.

“While said evidence may not directly implicate my client, it along with all of the publicity and courtroom incidents since the start of this trial ... make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial, as well as a jury that is honestly and truly fair and impartial,” Bernard wrote.

Myrick was sentenced to life in prison without parole last year in the July 2018 killing of Christian Broder, who was shot to death after a wedding at the Capital City Country Club. Myrick was convicted of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts in that case.

While Bernard did not confirm which evidence she was referring to, her motion comes days after a video published online appeared to show a YSL associate speaking with Atlanta detectives for nearly four hours after his October 2021 arrest.

Chained to the floor during the duration of the interview, YSL Woody, whose real name is Kenneth Copeland, offered to provide the police information about their yearslong gang investigation in exchange for leniency.

“How could I help y’all help me, please?” Copeland, who is on the state’s witness list, is shown asking.

One of the detectives shown in the video appears to have a rapport with Copeland, referring to previous conversations they’d had and telling him, “I’ve never lied to you.”

ExploreMan who brought assault rifle to Atlanta rec center sentenced to federal prison

“We can’t promise you anything today, Woody,” the detective tells him. “I gotta make that clear.” She says the best she can do is tell the district attorney’s office that Copeland was helpful.

Copeland tells the detectives about a planned hit, saying, “Somebody is gonna get killed tonight,” then says if he is released from jail he could help investigators catch the perpetrators “in the act.”

Prosecutors say musician Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is the leader of the YSL, a violent street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence. The defense argues it’s just a record label and that Williams denies all charges.

ExploreYoung Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak

Though he is mentioned in the indictment, Copeland wasn’t among the 28 alleged YSL associates initially charged last year.

ExploreMurder defendant says he was groomed by street gang as a child

With 14 defendants remaining, the trial is expected to last six to nine months. Finding jurors who can take that much time of work has been challenging, however. Jury selection officially began Jan. 4, but weeks later, not a single person has been seated.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cities might run their elections, with help from a fake Georgia elector7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves’ Michael Soroka is resilient, but latest injury like ‘kick in the groin’
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Police investigating double shooting at Krispy Kreme in West End
2h ago

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ separating states
8h ago

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ separating states
8h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Police, GBI respond to 15-year-old girl’s death at Peachtree City apartments
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Police investigating double shooting at Krispy Kreme in West End
2h ago
Police, GBI respond to 15-year-old girl’s death at Peachtree City apartments
2h ago
Clayton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man after Jonesboro shooting
2h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
American Dream For Rent: Investors slam tenants with fees, evictions
How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top