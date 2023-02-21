YSL trial: Attorney pushes for mistrial after leaked interrogation video

Chained to the floor during the duration of the interview, YSL Woody, whose real name is Kenneth Copeland, offered to provide the police information about their yearslong gang investigation in exchange for leniency.

“How could I help y’all help me, please?” Copeland, who is on the state’s witness list, is shown asking.

One of the detectives shown in the video appears to have a rapport with Copeland, referring to previous conversations they’d had and telling him, “I’ve never lied to you.”

Explore Man who brought assault rifle to Atlanta rec center sentenced to federal prison

“We can’t promise you anything today, Woody,” the detective tells him. “I gotta make that clear.” She says the best she can do is tell the district attorney’s office that Copeland was helpful.

Copeland tells the detectives about a planned hit, saying, “Somebody is gonna get killed tonight,” then says if he is released from jail he could help investigators catch the perpetrators “in the act.”

Prosecutors say musician Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is the leader of the YSL, a violent street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violence. The defense argues it’s just a record label and that Williams denies all charges.

Though he is mentioned in the indictment, Copeland wasn’t among the 28 alleged YSL associates initially charged last year.

Explore Murder defendant says he was groomed by street gang as a child

With 14 defendants remaining, the trial is expected to last six to nine months. Finding jurors who can take that much time of work has been challenging, however. Jury selection officially began Jan. 4, but weeks later, not a single person has been seated.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.