Judge dismisses civil suit after wedding guest shot to death

Christian Broder, a 34-year-old husband and father, managed a restaurant in Washington D.C. and was in town for a wedding on July 8, 2018. He was standing with his brother and two friends, waiting for an Uber outside club when he was shot. Broder later died from his injuries.

In October, Jayden Myrick was found guilty of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts for killing Broder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.