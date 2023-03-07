X
Judge dismisses civil suit after wedding guest shot to death

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A Fulton County judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by the widow of a man murdered outside the Capital City Club, court documents showed.

Christian Broder, a 34-year-old husband and father, managed a restaurant in Washington D.C. and was in town for a wedding on July 8, 2018. He was standing with his brother and two friends, waiting for an Uber outside club when he was shot. Broder later died from his injuries.

In October, Jayden Myrick was found guilty of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and 13 other counts for killing Broder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

After Broder’s death, his widow filed a civil lawsuit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in February 2019. Earlier this month, the suit was dismissed, with Judge John Mather stating the shooting happened on a public street rather than on club property.

“The shooting then occurred around the corner on a public street — Capital City Lane,” the ruling states. “As the Defendant contends that the attack did not occur on club property and it had no right to control the street or sidewalk on which the incident occurred, it is argued that no corresponding duty was owed.”

The attorney for Capital City, Josh Wood, declined to comment on the ruling.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

