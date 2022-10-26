Murder defendant says he was groomed by street gang as a child

Myrick said he’d met hip-hop artists including Young Thug on numerous occasions, but didn’t accuse them of any wrongdoing.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the leader of “Young Slime Life,” an alleged criminal street gang that Fulton County prosecutors say is responsible for much of Atlanta’s violent crime. A judge denied bond after an hours-long hearing. His attorneys say YSL is just a music label.

4PF, which Myrick testified that he’s affiliated with, is the name of artist Lil Baby’s record label. It stands for “Four Pockets Full.” The musician known for his flashy jewelry is frequently seen in public sporting a diamond-encrusted 4PF chain.

“He’s the face of it,” Myrick told Sperry when asked about Lil Baby’s role in 4PF. The artist, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, is not named in the YSL indictment.

Myrick denied killing Broder, a 34-year-old restaurant manager who was fatally shot during a July 2018 robbery as he waited for an Uber outside the Capital City Country Club. The husband and new father was visiting Atlanta for a wedding.

He was standing outside the venue with his brother and two others when Myrick, 17 at the time, allegedly got out of a stolen dodge Charger and robbed the group of their phones, wallets and purses.

Broder followed Myrick and tried persuading the teen into returning his companions’ belongings, investigators said. That’s when Myrick turned and allegedly asked “Do you really want to die over this?” before shooting Broder. He died at the hospital nearly two weeks later.

Myrick, who began getting into legal trouble at a young age, passed through every level of Georgia’s juvenile justice system before his murder arrest, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found.

After Myrick burglarized a home, a judge sent him to club meetings rather than detention, court filings showed. In a robbery case, another judge set Myrick free after he served two years of his seven-year sentence. Later, a court employee vouched for Myrick, helping him remain free.

In a 2018 interview, Myrick’s mother said supervising her son was sometimes more than she could manage, especially while working full-time to support her other children.

“I was in charge of monitoring him — 24 hours,” Jauvena Myrick said. “I still had to work, and I still have four other kids. It was very hard.”

Following Jayden Myrick’s testimony, Superior Court Judge Rachelle Carnesale said she would issue an order instructing Fulton County jailers to keep the defendant in protective custody. His cross-examination is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.