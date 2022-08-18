BreakingNews
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
State asks judge to further restrict disclosure of certain evidence

At least one associate planning to testify against Atlanta rapper Young Thug is in protective custody after a document posted online showed his willingness to cooperate, state prosecutors said.

Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary on Thursday asked the judge presiding over the racketeering case to further restrict the disclosure of certain evidence ahead of next year’s trial, saying a page from discovery that was recently shared online jeopardizes the safety of the state’s witness.

“We found a lot of information concerning one of our witnesses on basically a (celebrity news) outlet,” Geary told Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is one of 28 people charged in a sweeping indictment alleging the chart-topping rapper is the leader of a criminal street gang. Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is also charged in the racketeering and gang case. Both men have been in jail since their May arrests.

FILE - Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. The Atlanta rapper who’s accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang, is facing six new felony charges along with four others linked to the case. A new indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week against the artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris

The musicians are accused of conspiring to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law, but the indictment outlines more serious crimes allegedly carried out by “Young Slime Life” associates ranging from drug possession to murder.

Defense attorneys contend that YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is simply the name of Young Thug’s record label, not a violent Atlanta street gang as prosecutors allege.

Thursday’s hearing wasn’t the first time prosecutors have raised concerns about the safety of state’s witnesses ahead of what is likely to be a high-profile trial. Glanville previously issued a temporary order instructing defense attorneys to withhold witness contact information from their clients.

ExploreWarrants: Teen threatened to kill Fulton sheriff over Young Thug’s arrest

In a motion filed Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the judge to order attorneys to avoid sharing discovery material with anyone outside their defendants’ legal teams.

Willis said the state recently shared its discovery evidence with attorneys, including “the names of all lay witnesses (and) cooperating YSL associates that will be called to testify in this case.”

“Since the date of those filings, however, and information from the state’s discovery material has appeared on public websites,” Willis wrote in her motion.

ExploreStill in jail, rapper Young Thug sued over canceled Atlanta show

The document includes the name name of a YSL associate the state intends to call at trial, and part of that witness’ statement to investigators, she said.

“As a result, the state now has grave concerns about the safety of that named witness and other potential witnesses in this trial,” Willis said.

But Kristen Novay, one of the attorneys representing Kitchens, asked prosecutors to offer proof that potential witnesses are actually being threatened.

Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is one of 28 people charged in a sweeping Fulton County gang indictment.

Credit: Contributed

“We want to know what specific threats there are,” Novay said. “There have been many allegations that there are threats to witnesses, and to date we have received no discovery, not a single shred of evidence from a witness who was actually threatened.”

Of the 28 people charged in what is now a 65-count indictment, three people remain at large, prosecutors told the judge Thursday. And of those in custody, at least eight still don’t have attorneys.

ExploreYoung Thug, other defendants facing new charges in gang indictment

So far, Glanville has not granted bond to any of the defendants, citing concerns about witness intimidation and the possibility additional felonies may be committed ahead of January’s trial.

Defense attorneys for the popular rappers have denied the allegations, and their supporters have criticized Willis’ decision to use lyrics as evidence in the case, saying such a move could stifle creative expression within hip-hop.

ExploreU.S. Rep. Hank Johnson seeks to protect artists’ lyrics from prosecutors

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Featured
