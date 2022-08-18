Young Thug case: Witness in protective custody after document leak

The musicians are accused of conspiring to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law, but the indictment outlines more serious crimes allegedly carried out by “Young Slime Life” associates ranging from drug possession to murder.

Defense attorneys contend that YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is simply the name of Young Thug’s record label, not a violent Atlanta street gang as prosecutors allege.

Thursday’s hearing wasn’t the first time prosecutors have raised concerns about the safety of state’s witnesses ahead of what is likely to be a high-profile trial. Glanville previously issued a temporary order instructing defense attorneys to withhold witness contact information from their clients.

In a motion filed Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the judge to order attorneys to avoid sharing discovery material with anyone outside their defendants’ legal teams.

Willis said the state recently shared its discovery evidence with attorneys, including “the names of all lay witnesses (and) cooperating YSL associates that will be called to testify in this case.”

“Since the date of those filings, however, and information from the state’s discovery material has appeared on public websites,” Willis wrote in her motion.

The document includes the name name of a YSL associate the state intends to call at trial, and part of that witness’ statement to investigators, she said.

“As a result, the state now has grave concerns about the safety of that named witness and other potential witnesses in this trial,” Willis said.

But Kristen Novay, one of the attorneys representing Kitchens, asked prosecutors to offer proof that potential witnesses are actually being threatened.

“We want to know what specific threats there are,” Novay said. “There have been many allegations that there are threats to witnesses, and to date we have received no discovery, not a single shred of evidence from a witness who was actually threatened.”

Of the 28 people charged in what is now a 65-count indictment, three people remain at large, prosecutors told the judge Thursday. And of those in custody, at least eight still don’t have attorneys.

So far, Glanville has not granted bond to any of the defendants, citing concerns about witness intimidation and the possibility additional felonies may be committed ahead of January’s trial.

Defense attorneys for the popular rappers have denied the allegations, and their supporters have criticized Willis’ decision to use lyrics as evidence in the case, saying such a move could stifle creative expression within hip-hop.