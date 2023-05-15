X

YSL Trial: 9 defendants remain after latest severance

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Judge severs Damone Blalock’s case because he was sick, attorney says

Another defendant has been severed from the lengthy “Young Slime Life” trial involving Atlanta rapper Young Thug and a number of alleged associates.

Defendant Damone Blalock was severed from the trial Monday after falling ill ahead of court, his attorney Justin Hill told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hill said both he and his client wished to remain in the trial and that even prosecutors objected to the severance. Hill even offered to waive his client’s appearance for the day and stand in for him, but the judge decided it would be best to separate Blalock’s case completely.

That brings the number of defendants set to stand trial together to nine. Two defendants with pregnant attorneys were recently severed from the trial so their lawyers could take maternity leave. And another defendant, Jayden Myrick, was severed from the trial last week after undergoing a mental health evaluation and admitting to the judge that he hadn’t taken his medication in months.

Last month, Miles Farley’s case was severed after his attorney was arrested for allegedly entering the courtroom with some of his prescription medication outside its original container.

ExploreYSL defendant who said Donald Trump, Joe Biden were guiding him to be tried separately

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Hill, who spent the past five months sitting through jury selection in the sprawling gang trial. “It was kind of a like family. I learned a lot. I enjoyed fighting for my client and fighting for the team as a whole.”

On the bright side, the 27-year-old attorney said the severance would give him more time to focus on his other clients and grow his private practice.

“This is a long trial, and I’m trying to run a business at the same time,” Hill told the AJC. “It was becoming taxing on me and my business.”

Blalock is currently serving a life in prison sentence for the 2019 murder of Jamari Holmes. He is facing one charge of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act in the YSL case. Blalock is also one of three defendants accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County jail back in January.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life. Prosecutors say the group is a southwest Atlanta street gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s violent crime.

Williams was taken to the hospital two days in a row last week, causing the judge to suspend court proceedings on Thursday and Friday.

Hill noted that because Young Thug is the target of the state’s case, he seems to be getting a little more leeway from the judge.

“He could probably miss a month and they won’t sever him,” Blalock said.

About the Authors

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘We have nothing’: Truck filled with family’s belongings stolen in Gwinnett1h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill appears to take private plane to prison
3h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

HAPPENING NOW: Training center opponents swarm Atlanta City Hall
1h ago

Ex-assistant principal sues DeKalb schools over COVID accommodations
2h ago

Ex-assistant principal sues DeKalb schools over COVID accommodations
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

$800M electric battery materials facility announced for South Georgia
54m ago
The Latest

Credit: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: 10 arrested in deadly motorcycle club shooting in Augusta
18m ago
Mother had odd encounter with police 1 day before toddler was pulled from pond
1h ago
‘We have nothing’: Truck filled with family’s belongings stolen in Gwinnett
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top