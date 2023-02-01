BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
YSL Trial: 3 defendants involved in stabbing at Fulton jail, sheriff says

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Three defendants set to stand trial in the sweeping gang case against alleged YSL members were involved in a stabbing at the Fulton County jail, authorities said.

Christian Eppinger, Rodalius Ryan and Damone Blalock are being accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the county jail, the sheriff told Channel 2 Action News.

Authorities have not released the victim’s condition or said what prompted the violent encounter.

All three are defendants are being held at the Fulton jail ahead of trial, for which a jury is still being selected.

Ryan and Blalock are already serving life in prison in connection with separate murder cases, while Eppinger is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer in February 2022.

In a statement, Ryan’s attorney Angela D’Williams maintained her client’s innocence in relation to the alleged jail stabbing.

“Mr. Ryan is hopeful that there is a thorough investigation and that there is not a rush to judgement,” D’Williams said. “Mr. Ryan maintains his innocence regarding this incident.”

Sheriff Patrick Labat told Channel 2 that Ryan has been an ongoing problem for deputies and refuses to listen to them.He has already been charged in two separate incidents that resulted in delays to the jury selection process.

Last week, he allegedly spit on a Fulton County investigator while being transported from the jail to the courthouse. D’Williams filed a complaint against deputy Morris Kandakai, alleging excessive force was used against her client. Kandakai was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, officials said.

Ryan and Blalock were also recently charged in an alleged contraband incident involving fellow co-defendant Kahlieff Adams. Ryan was charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate, and Blalock was charged with giving an inmate a prohibited item without authorization.

