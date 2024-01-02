YSL is back: Young Thug gang trial resumes after weekslong hiatus

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, listens to Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville as he tells the court his trial is on hold until next year after one of the defendants was stabbed over the weekend while in Jail. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, listens to Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville as he tells the court his trial is on hold until next year after one of the defendants was stabbed over the weekend while in Jail. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Crime & Public Safety
By and
1 hour ago

After a three-week break, the Fulton County gang and racketeering trial against rapper Young Thug and five of his alleged associates continues Tuesday.

The Grammy winning musician, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being the leader of “Young Slime Life,” which prosecutors say is a south Atlanta gang responsible for a spate or shootings, robberies, drug sales and the deaths of at least three people.

The star’s attorneys say YSL stands for Young Stoner Life and is simply the name of Young Thug’s record label.

Here are some of the things you might have missed from the first two weeks of trial:

Opening statements

It took 10 months to select a jury in the sprawling, high-profile case, but the trial officially began Nov. 27 with the state’s opening statements. Likening the musician to a wolf, Fulton prosecutors argued Williams was the head of his “pack” and used his wealth, fame and notoriety to advance the interests of the alleged gang.

Explore‘This is a circus’: Highlights from the first week of Young Thug’s trial

In his opening remarks, Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, told jurors his client is a chart-topping superstar who used his talent to pull himself and his loved ones out of abject poverty in Atlanta’s housing projects. Williams is innocent of the charges, Steel told the jury, adding that his client’s stage moniker, Thug, stands for “Truly Humbled Under God.”

Chief Judge Ural Glanville instructs the jury after he put the YSL trial on hold until next year after one of the defendants was stabbed over the weekend at the Fulton County Jail. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Delays abound

The first day of trial was delayed for hours after defense attorneys complained that the prosecution hadn’t turned over a copy of its presentation ahead of time, which they said and contained numerous factual errors.

Proceedings were delayed again on Day 3 when a broadcast camera inadvertently showed the faces of some of the jurors seated in the front row. The following week, a juror was excused from service after being admitted to the hospital.

ExploreYSL Gang Trial in Atlanta - Continuing coverage

Witness after witness

The state has called 27 witnesses so far, most of whom have focused on overt acts allegedly committed in furtherance of the gang. The majority of the prosecution’s witnesses have been law enforcement officers that either investigated YSL or were involved in the arrests of some of its alleged members over the years.

(R-L) Attorney Maxwell Schardt speaks to his client Shannon Stillwell at a hearing on the YSL case in Atlanta on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Stabbing leads to early recess

The third week of trial never got underway after one of the defendants, Shannon Stillwell, was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail and subsequently hospitalized. Glanville had planned to suspend the trial from Dec. 16 until Jan. 2 so jurors could enjoy the holidays, but started the break early after Stillwell’s jailhouse stabbing left him unable to appear in court.

ExploreYSL trial delayed until next year after defendant stabbed in jail

What’s next?

Prosecutors are expected to call hundreds of witnesses to the stand in the coming months and officials say the trial could take up to a year. A weeklong break is scheduled to start Jan. 15, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Related

Credit: TNS

‘This is a circus’: Highlights from the first week of Young Thug’s trial
COMPLETE COVERAGE - YSL gang trial in Atlanta

About the Authors

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top