YSL trial delayed until next year after defendant stabbed in jail

Court to resume Jan. 2, judge says
Shannon Stillwell (right) speaks with attorney Max Schardt during the ongoing "Young Slime Life" gang and racketeering trial.

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The lengthy gang and racketeering trial against Grammy Award-winning rapper Young Thug and five others is on hold until next year after one of the defendants was stabbed over the weekend at the Fulton County Jail.

Court was canceled Monday after defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed multiple times the night before, according to the sheriff’s office and Stillwell’s attorney. On Tuesday, Chief Judge Ural Glanville decided it would be best to pause the trial until next year.

Glanville had already planned to suspend the trial from Dec. 16 until Jan. 2 so jurors could enjoy the holidays, but the hiatus started early given Stillwell’s condition.

Defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed multiple times Sunday night.

“Remember (Monday) we recessed ‘cause one of our participants had a medical issue?” Glanville asked the jury. “Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists.”

Glanville did not tell the jury which defendant was injured or that he was shanked in the county’s perpetually troubled jail.

Willie Brown, a murder suspect who is accused of killing a teenager in 2020, now faces additional charges of aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection with Stillwell’s stabbing, authorities said. The two were being housed in the same area of the jail, but Stillwell’s attorney, Max Schardt, said he did not have comprehensive details about exactly what led to the attack.

“We do know that Shannon has a target on his back due to the false allegations in this RICO indictment,” Schardt said in a statement Monday. “We remain committed to ensuring his safety with hopes to get him back home to his family.”

The Fulton jail is being investigated by a Georgia Senate panel and the U.S. Department of Justice due to dangerous conditions, overcrowding and a backlog of cases. Since January, 10 detainees have died in the custody of the Fulton sheriff’s office, the majority of them inside the Rice Street facility.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug and defense attorney Brian Steel.

Stillwell was one of 28 people charged in last year’s sprawling gang indictment alongside Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams. Prosecutors allege Williams is the leader of “Young Slime Life,” which they contend is a Bloods-affiliated street gang based in south Atlanta.

The trial formally began Nov. 27 and could last six months to a year.

Before dismissing them for the month, Glanville instructed the jurors not to research the case or discuss the trial with anyone.

