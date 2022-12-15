ajc logo
X

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Technical difficulties at the Fulton County courthouse delayed Thursday’s motions hearing for hours ahead of next month’s trial involving the alleged gang YSL. Once proceedings finally began, someone on Zoom barged in with some full frontal commentary.

A pornographic video of a completely nude man was shown on screens throughout the courtroom along with the message “Free Young Thug.” Deputies scrambled to turn off the screens as the judge insisted on decorum in the courtroom.

The county’s IT staff set up a new Zoom link for the attorneys watching remotely. Officials later determined someone on the Zoom call shared their screen showing the nude images.

Thursday’s pre-trial hearing was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in Judge Ural Glanville’s eighth-floor courtroom, but got delayed for several hours due to technical issues.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The hearing was moved to a bigger courtroom on the first floor. Only media, the defendants and their attorneys were allowed inside the room, which was swarmed by more than two dozen deputies and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Once the hearing finally began about 1:45 p.m., Judge Ural Glanville apologized for the technical difficulties. As prosecutors and Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel argued motions to suppress evidence collected from the rapper’s Sandy Springs home during a 2015 arrest, the court’s Zoom feed turned X-rated.

The hearing marked the first time Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, has appeared in court in person since his May arrest on gang and RICO charges. It also came just a day after his friend and colleague Gunna was released from jail in exchange for a guilty plea in the sweeping case.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A total of 19 co-defendants, including Williams, were brought into the courtroom, but only he, Miles Farley and Shannon Stillwell were allowed to change out of jail-issued jumpsuits and into business suits.

ExploreRapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case

The hearing was similar to others in recent months in which most of the focus was on Williams’ motions while other defendants and their attorneys waited hours to present their cases.

In the end, Steel and Williams got a major victory when Glanville ruled that cellphones and other evidence collected from the rapper’s home without a search warrant in 2015 could not be used as evidence in the upcoming trial.

“You didn’t have the right to keep that,” Glanville said told prosecutors. “You didn’t have the right to keep that particular evidence.”

Prosecutor Adriane Love told the judge his ruling affected the evidence the state planned to introduce against Williams. Jury selection is set to begin Jan. 4.

Williams was among 28 co-defendants charged in a sweeping gang indictment against YSL. Prosecutors argued that YSL is a gang and Williams is one of its leaders and founders. Defense attorneys say it’s just a record label.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered a negotiated guilty plea Wednesday. In a statement, Kitchens said he entered an Alford Plea, which allows defendants to plead guilty but maintain their innocence on the charge.

The plea agreement requires Kitchens to complete 500 hours of community service and spend at least 350 of those hours speaking to young men and women about the dangers of gangs. He is not allowed to have contact with any co-defendants or possess guns, and if called by any party during the trial, he reserves the right to assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, his attorney Steve Sadow said.

ExploreGunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case

Kitchens was sentenced to five years, with one year commuted to time served and the rest of the four years of his sentenced suspended and subject to special conditions. Once he completes his community service, the sentence will be terminated by consent order.

Sadow said on Instagram that his client had not testified against any of the other defendants.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating,” Sadow said in the post. “His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendants. So please stop spreading lies!”

During his plea agreement hearing Wednesday, Kitchens swore that he had personal knowledge that members of associates of YSL have committed crimes in furtherance of the gang, Channel 2 Action News reported.

On Tuesday, alleged YSL co-founder Walter Murphy also entered a negotiated guilty plea on a single count of conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corruption organizations (RICO) act. According to court documents, Murphy was sentenced to 10 years, with one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation, as part of the negotiated plea.

Thursday’s proceedings were still going at press time.

About the Authors

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter
Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp bans TikTok, WeChat and Telegram from state devices3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

Feds: Security guard threatened to bomb Democrats’ campaign building in Athens
15m ago
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash
1h ago
3 Georgia deputies assaulted shooting suspect after his arrest, GBI says
3h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
3h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
10h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top