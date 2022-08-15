Still in jail, rapper Young Thug sued over canceled Atlanta show

Though a representative from A-1 reached out to Williams’ company YSL Touring and was assured he would receive a refund for the canceled show, no money was ever sent, the lawsuit alleges.

“To date, A-1 Concert has not received any reimbursement of the $150,000 owed to it,” last week’s filing states. In addition to having the deposit paid back, the concert scheduler is seeking damages and attorneys’ fees.

Young Thug was one of 28 people charged a sweeping 56-count indictment targeting members of Young Slime Life, which prosecutors allege is a criminal street gang founded by Williams and two others with ties to the national Bloods gang.

Several other rappers are also charged in the sprawling indictment, including Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick.

The musicians are accused of conspiring to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law, but the indictment outlines more serious crimes allegedly carried out by YSL associates ranging from drug possession to murder.

YSL, or Young Stoner Life, is also the name of Young Thug’s record label. Williams’ attorney Brian Steel maintains his client’s innocence and said he looks forward to fighting the charges in court.

In some instances, the rappers’ lyrics have been used against them as evidence in the case.

Prosecutors have repeatedly raised concerns about witness intimidation in the case, citing “numerous threats to kill or harm” those planning to testify for the prosecution.

“Witnesses have advised prosecutors that they fear not only for their own lives, but for their families’ lives should they testify,” DA Fani Willis wrote in a recent motion.

Williams was recently indicted on additional gang, drug and weapons charges stemming from what investigators allegedly found while searching Williams’ Buckhead home during his May 9 arrest.

Warrants allege police found nearly 1,300 grams of marijuana, 31 bottles of Promethazine syrup and six guns, including a 9mm Glock equipped with an illegal “converter switch” that transforms the semi-automatic pistol into a “machine gun.”

Police also said they discovered 20 bottles of “YSL Slime Drink” containing THC.

A tentative trial date has been scheduled for February.