X

Young Thug’s brother gets 9 years in prison for violating probation

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Young Thug’s brother hadn’t yet paid his probation fines or completed any of his court-ordered community service when he was arrested last month, accused of having a gun in his car at a south Atlanta gas station.

Now he’s headed to prison for nine-and-a-half years, the balance of his probation.

Quantavious Grier, 34, who last year accepted a plea deal in Fulton County’s sweeping Young Slime Life gang case, was arrested again after an Atlanta police officer approached his Mercedes for an alleged window tint violation.

The officer testified Monday that he smelled “a faint odor of marijuana,” asked Grier to step out of the car and spotted a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun inside the driver’s side door panel, an apparent violation of Grier’s probation.

ExploreYSL Case: Young Thug’s brother back in jail on gun charge

Grier told officers the gun was registered, but didn’t mention that his probation prohibited him from having firearms or associating with any of his co-defendants.

On Monday, Chief Judge Ural Glanville sentenced Grier, who performs under the stage name “Unfoonk,” to prison.

”All you had to do was complete your probation and do what you were supposed to do,” Glanville told him. “Instead, you were out riding around with a gun in your car.”

Grier’s attorney, Nicole Moorman, asked the judge to sentence her client to just two years, saying the plea deal in the sprawling gang case was technically his first felony conviction.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“This is Mr. Grier’s community. This is all he knows,” Moorman said referring to the Cleveland Avenue BP that prosecutors describe as a “YSL stronghold.”

“He’s never had anybody leading him, he’s never had anybody guiding him,” Moorman told the judge.

Fulton County prosecutor Adriane Love noted that Grier recently had a murder conviction overturned and was effectively out on bond while waiting to be retried.

ExploreMan serving life sentence granted new trial by Georgia Supreme Court

As part of his December deal in the gang case, Grier pleaded guilty to one count of violating the state’s RICO act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

He was released after being sentenced to 12 years, with two years commuted to time served and the balance on probation. Under the conditions of that agreement, he was to complete 750 hours of community service and was prohibited from possessing any firearms.

He was also forbidden from talking to Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, or any of the other defendants named in the Fulton gang indictment.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Prosecutors say Williams is the co-founder and leader of Young Slime Life, which they allege is a southwest Atlanta gang responsible for much of Atlanta’s crime. Young Thug’s attorneys strongly contest the charges, arguing that YSL is simply the name of the award-winning rapper’s record label.

ExploreYSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized

In Grier’s arrest affidavit, an Atlanta detective wrote that he’s been investigating YSL since 2009. He said the group has been engaged in what he described as an “ongoing war” with rival gangs, which resulted in more than 100 shootings and several homicides since January 2015.

Jury selection is the sprawling YSL trial began in January and is still underway.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA plans to build ‘arterial rapid transit’ lines – what are they?
7h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Which metro Atlanta school districts are seeing turnover at the top?
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd suspect charged in Coweta double homicide; more arrests expected
2h ago
Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
3h ago
Man found shot to death in parked truck outside Conyers motel
3h ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
5h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top