Wounded Covington police officer to be released from hospital

A Covington police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a domestic call earlier this week is expected to be released from a hospital Friday.

Rashad Rivers, who joined the force in January, had surgery on his jaw Thursday following Tuesday’s shooting at an Alcovy Road motel. His suspected shooter, 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill, was shot and killed by another Covington officer after he was seen standing over Rivers with his gun drawn, according to the GBI.

Explore Covington officer shot in the head to undergo jaw surgery

Rivers was the first officer on the scene Tuesday night and confronted Stodghill in a motel room, the state agency said. He was wounded during an initial exchange of gunfire, the first of four officer-involved shootings that took place across the state over a 24-hour period.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Since the shooting, Rivers has been treated at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was said to be in good spirits. A police spokesperson said he is hoping to be released sometime Friday afternoon.

“We ask that you continue to keep Officer Rivers, his family, our city family and all public safety personnel who were involved in your prayers as the healing process begins,” the police department said in an earlier statement.

Rivers is the second officer in metro Atlanta to be shot in the line of duty in recent months. In January, a state trooper was wounded in a shooting during a protest at Atlanta’s planned public safety training center that also killed protester Manual Teran. The trooper, whose name was not released, survived after being shot in the abdomen.

No Georgia officers have been killed in the line of duty so far this year, according to the Officers Down Memorial Page that tracks law enforcement deaths.

— Staff writer Rosana Hughes contributed to this article.