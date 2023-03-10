X
Family: Activist’s hands were raised when shot by police at training center site

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Family files lawsuit against City of Atlanta for release of information

An independent autopsy showed Manuel Teran’s hands were raised when the activist was fatally shot in January near the site of the planned public safety training center, attorneys for the family said.

Decatur-based civil rights attorneys Brian Spears and Jeff Filipovits plan to have a Monday morning news conference to discuss the autopsy and a lawsuit the family filed this week against the City of Atlanta under the Georgia Open Records Act. According to a release, the lawsuit was filed after the city had pledged to continue to produce additional video evidence until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation intervened and blocked more videos from being released.

“The GBI’s interference left the family with no choice but to file a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta,” the release states.

According to release, an autopsy commissioned by the family showed Teran’s hands were raised and was facing multiple individuals who were firing.

“Both Manuel’s left and right hands show exit wounds in both palms. The autopsy further reveals that Manuel was most probably in a seated position, cross-legged when killed,” according to the release.

According to the GBI, which is investigating the incident, Georgia state troopers conducting a Jan. 18 “clearing operation” near the training center site came across Teran and other activists camped in the woods. Authorities have said Teran shot first, “without warning,” wounding a trooper, before several of the injured officer’s colleagues returned fire.

The GBI says it has tied the bullet that struck the trooper to a gun found at the scene, and provided documents showing Teran, 26, had purchased the same gun in Sept. 2020. There is no body camera footage of the shooting. State troopers are generally not equipped with cameras.

“During its investigation, the GBI has selectively released information framing its narrative while actively preventing Manuel’s family from obtaining any information,” says family attorney Jeff Filipovits of the firm Spears & Filipovits, LLC. “The GBI will not even tell us what type of evidence it has. Now, it says that the City of Atlanta cannot release the public records sought by Manuel’s family.”

Teran’s mother, Belkis Teran, spoke during a rally Thursday at the King Center against the construction of the training site. She argued that the funding for the facility should be used towards helping those living on the streets of Atlanta.

“Tortuguita is alive in our hearts,” said Belkis Teran, using her son’s nickname. “My prayer is that the blood of my son will speak in all our hearts. We are going to win.”

According to the release, the GBI conducted an autopsy on Teran’s body, but the agency refuses to release the report to the family or even meet with them. Family attorneys dispute the police narrative, including the claim that Teran shot first.

On Feb. 8, the Atlanta Police Department published body camera footage from officers reacting to Teran’s fatal shooting. The footage did not directly show the incident.

“Man,” an unnamed officer wearing the camera says before uttering an expletive. “You (messed) your own officer up.”

The officer was not directly at the shooting scene and the precise context for the comment was unclear. Activists who have questioned the official narrative of Teran’s death since the beginning, though, believe those seven words are proof of a long-standing theory: that it was not Teran who shot and wounded a trooper, but a fellow officer.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

