Middle Georgia deputies fire on murder suspect during traffic stop

Middle Georgia sheriff’s deputies shot a murder suspect Wednesday afternoon after they saw him reach for a gun during a traffic stop, according to officials.

It was the latest in a string of police shootings to take place across the state over the course of 24 hours starting late Tuesday night.

The last incident began at about 5:45 p.m. when Bibb County deputies got information about a suspect in a 2022 homicide being in the area of a Macon public housing complex on Felton Avenue, the GBI said in a statement. Anthony Donnell Baldwin Jr., 30, had been wanted for the killing of Claudette Brown, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were told he was seen Wednesday in a GMC Yukon that was reported stolen, officials said. A young child was later discovered to have also been in the SUV but was uninjured in the incident.

When deputies arrived in the area, they spotted Baldwin in the SUV and began to follow him, according to the GBI. They pulled him over, and he quickly got out of the vehicle by the Tindall Fields apartments on Tindall Avenue. The GBI said he then reached back inside the SUV and grabbed a firearm, which is when a deputy opened fire, striking him.

Baldwin was taken to Navicent Medical Center. His condition was not released. No deputies were injured.

It was the 43rd officer-involved shooting to be investigated this year by the GBI.