BREAKING: GBI investigating after Covington officer shot in head, suspect dead

Covington police officer was shot in the head while responding to a domestic fight at a hotel late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
The suspect was shot dead by other responding officers, Lt. Daniel Digby told Channel 2 Action News at the scene.
Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the Oyo Hotel along Alcovy Road, just off I-20, about a fight between a man and a woman, the news station reported. When the first officer arrived, he encountered the armed man and gunfire was exchanged.
“The second officer arrived on scene shortly just after that and engaged the subject,” Digby said. “The subject sustained gunshot wounds in his deceased.”
The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is said to be stable, according to Channel 2.
Investigators, including the GBI, were still at the scene early Wednesday morning.
