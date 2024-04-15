Woman wanted in Clayton, accused of luring man to his death in 2019

🚨BOLO for WANTED MURDER SUSPECT🚨 On April 3, 2019, ROBERT RAGLAND was shot and killed at 5470 Riverdale Rd.,... Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Monday, April 15, 2024

On April 3, 2019, officers found Ragland lying on the ground between a wooden wall and a tan Crown Victoria at the Reserve at Riverdale apartments on Riverdale Road, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. There was blood on the front of his shirt, and his cellphone and keys were nearby. He was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they saw Ragland drive to the location with a woman and park his car. She walked into the breezeway of the building, while Ragland stood near the car smoking a cigarette, authorities said.

Soon after, police said two men walked out of the breezeway. Witnesses told officers they heard Ragland say, “You got me,” before one of the men shot him. The men then took off running toward Brookstone Road, the report stated.

After the gunfire, Ragland slumped over the hood of his car and tried to use his cellphone, but he fell to the ground, according to witnesses.

Clayton police have not provided additional details on the shooting or the other suspects allegedly involved. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 770-477-3747.

