Woman wanted in Clayton, accused of luring man to his death in 2019

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is facing a murder charge in connection with a 2019 fatal shooting at a Riverdale Road apartment complex.
31 minutes ago

More than five years after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Clayton County, authorities said they are seeking a woman accused of luring him there.

On Monday, Clayton police asked for the public’s help in finding Tiunna Williams, who is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 27-year-old Robert Ragland. Police said they obtained a warrant for her arrest three months ago, on Jan. 16.

“Investigators were able to determine that Ragland had been lured to the location by (Williams), who was working along with others on a plot to rob Ragland, which subsequently led to his death,” police said.

On April 3, 2019, officers found Ragland lying on the ground between a wooden wall and a tan Crown Victoria at the Reserve at Riverdale apartments on Riverdale Road, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. There was blood on the front of his shirt, and his cellphone and keys were nearby. He was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they saw Ragland drive to the location with a woman and park his car. She walked into the breezeway of the building, while Ragland stood near the car smoking a cigarette, authorities said.

Soon after, police said two men walked out of the breezeway. Witnesses told officers they heard Ragland say, “You got me,” before one of the men shot him. The men then took off running toward Brookstone Road, the report stated.

After the gunfire, Ragland slumped over the hood of his car and tried to use his cellphone, but he fell to the ground, according to witnesses.

Clayton police have not provided additional details on the shooting or the other suspects allegedly involved. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 770-477-3747.

Faith communities in metro Atlanta say Iranian attacks have not changed protocol
