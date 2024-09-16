Breaking: Kamala Harris visits Atlanta Friday to advocate for abortion rights after reports of 2 deaths linked to state abortion limits
Officials ID woman found dead in DeKalb woods after hit-and-run crash

A woman was found dead in a wooded area of DeKalb County on Monday, officials said.

A woman was found dead in a wooded area of DeKalb County on Monday, officials said.
A woman was found dead in a wooded area of DeKalb County on Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene, officials said.

Crews were called around 7:45 a.m. after the victim was found in the woods along Calhoun Street near North Decatur Road, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. The area is located a short distance from I-285 in the Scottdale community.

According to DeKalb police, the woman was hit by the unidentified vehicle while walking in the road. She had been dead for some time when she was found Monday, officials said.

“This wasn’t something that just happened,” Daniels added.

A woman was found dead Monday near the intersection of North Decatur Road and Calhoun Street in DeKalb County, fire officials said.

On Wednesday, she was identified as 37-year-old Kiniya Kebede by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators said they are still working to figure out how long Kebede had been there and what vehicle struck her.

An investigation into the hit-and-run crash is ongoing.

