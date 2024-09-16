Officials ID woman found dead in DeKalb woods after hit-and-run crash

According to DeKalb police, the woman was hit by the unidentified vehicle while walking in the road. She had been dead for some time when she was found Monday, officials said.

“This wasn’t something that just happened,” Daniels added.

On Wednesday, she was identified as 37-year-old Kiniya Kebede by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators said they are still working to figure out how long Kebede had been there and what vehicle struck her.

An investigation into the hit-and-run crash is ongoing.

