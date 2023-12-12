Woman found dead from gunshot wound in SW Atlanta industrial area

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in an industrial area of southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Cox Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot, according to Atlanta police. At the scene, which is surrounded by junkyards, autobody shops and car impound lots, police found an unresponsive woman who appeared to have been shot.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said. The victim has not been publicly identified, and police did not say how long she had been dead.