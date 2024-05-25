Woman fatally shot during repast for family member in DeKalb

A woman was fatally shot Friday during a repast at a DeKalb County home, police said.

A large crowd had gathered at a house in the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Circle off Snapfinger Road when gunshots were heard around 7 p.m. Authorities said the group was attending a repast for a family member.

According to attendees, gunshots came from several houses down. The victim, who was standing with the crowd, was then struck, police stated.