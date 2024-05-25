Crime & Public Safety

Woman fatally shot during repast for family member in DeKalb

Credit: Henri Hollis

Witnesses told police that gunshot came from several houses down from where they were gathered in the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Circle.
By
1 hour ago

A woman was fatally shot Friday during a repast at a DeKalb County home, police said.

A large crowd had gathered at a house in the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Circle off Snapfinger Road when gunshots were heard around 7 p.m. Authorities said the group was attending a repast for a family member.

According to attendees, gunshots came from several houses down. The victim, who was standing with the crowd, was then struck, police stated.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to a hospital by her friends and eventually died. Her name was not provided.

Officials did not release information on a suspected shooter.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

