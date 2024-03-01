Woman, dog rescued from burning house in southwest Atlanta

When crews entered the house, they found that the door to the room with the fire was shut, so the blaze was contained to that area, he said. The woman was fortunately in a room on the other side of the house and was uninjured. Her dog was in the hallway on that side of the house as well and was also uninjured, Pedrazzi said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

It was a neighbor who called 911 when she noticed the smoke.

“This morning as I came outside for a breath of fresh air, I noticed that there was a white smoke emanating from the neighbor’s home,” Altamese Jean-Baptiste told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She was not aware that the fire was happening at all. She was asleep and alone in the home with her dog. The fire department was able to bang the door in and get her out.”

Jean-Baptiste said she is keeping the woman’s dog in her backyard, and the woman is staying with a neighbor.

Fire officials said damage to the house was contained to the room in which the fire broke out. The cause is still under investigation.

