Woman, dog rescued from burning house in southwest Atlanta

Jeremiah Brewster of Engine 14 is one of several firefighters who rescued a woman and her dog from her burning home in southwest Atlanta on Friday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Jeremiah Brewster of Engine 14 is one of several firefighters who rescued a woman and her dog from her burning home in southwest Atlanta on Friday.
1 hour ago

A woman and her dog were rescued from a burning house in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

Atlanta firefighters were called ahead of daybreak to the house in the 1800 block of Windsor Drive not far from Campbellton Road, where they found heavy flames coming from one side of the house, fire Captain Justin Pedrazzi said.

When crews entered the house, they found that the door to the room with the fire was shut, so the blaze was contained to that area, he said. The woman was fortunately in a room on the other side of the house and was uninjured. Her dog was in the hallway on that side of the house as well and was also uninjured, Pedrazzi said.

Lt. Brandon Lewis of Engine 14 stands in the doorway of a house that partially burned after helping rescue a woman and her dog.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

It was a neighbor who called 911 when she noticed the smoke.

“This morning as I came outside for a breath of fresh air, I noticed that there was a white smoke emanating from the neighbor’s home,” Altamese Jean-Baptiste told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She was not aware that the fire was happening at all. She was asleep and alone in the home with her dog. The fire department was able to bang the door in and get her out.”

Jean-Baptiste said she is keeping the woman’s dog in her backyard, and the woman is staying with a neighbor.

Fire officials said damage to the house was contained to the room in which the fire broke out. The cause is still under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

