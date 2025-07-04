Approximately 240 dogs and 16 cats were removed from the home, which was in a state of “extreme neglect,” Agvent said.

“This is one of the worst cases we have seen in recent memory,” he said.

Authorities say they expect to file charges after the investigation is completed.

The rescued animals were taken to various shelters in Cherokee, Dade, Catoosa, Walker, Murray, Gordon and Forsyth counties. But the popular breeds, including Pomeranians, French bulldogs and chows, meant rescue groups quickly stepped in to relieve crowded shelters.

By Thursday morning, the animals housed at the Canton facility had been picked up by a rescue group for adoption, a spokesperson said.

Early Wednesday, Catoosa Animal Control said 71 dogs ranging in age from 8 weeks to 14 years were at the shelter. By Thursday, all of the animals had either been rescued or will be taken by rescue groups after receiving medical clearances.

“These situations are never easy — they shake us to the core,“ Walker County Animal Control said in a Facebook post. ”But through the devastation, we are reminded of the strength and unity within the animal welfare community. When tragedy strikes, it’s not about one shelter or one county — it’s about all of us, coming together as a team for the animals who need us most."

No details were released about the person who owned the Trenton animals.

In recent months, Georgia has taken a tough stance against those who abuse animals.

In January, a Paulding County man was sentenced to 475 years in prison after being convicted of 93 counts of dogfighting and 10 counts of cruelty to animals, the district attorney said.

The sentence is believed to be the toughest ever for dogfighting, according to Jessica Rock, Georgia’s statewide animal crimes prosecutor.

“This will definitely send a very strong message to the dogfighters not just here in the U.S., but other parts of the world, that we will not tolerate this abusive and senseless crime,” Rock said after the sentencing.

In March, a Walker County man was charged with 27 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and four counts of cruelty to animals after 26 dead roosters were found in his yard, investigators previously said.

In a separate case in Walker County, nine dogs, four cats, two horses, two goats, two donkeys, a sheep and a pony were removed from a property in May, investigators previously said. Those living in the home were each charged with 13 counts of animal cruelty, plus three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.