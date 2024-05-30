Woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing in DeKalb, police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday, a week after her boyfriend was killed in DeKalb County, police said.
Trenisia Perry, 22, was spotted driving a silver Chrysler 200 down Panola Road and then stopping in a residential area on Marbut Forest Drive. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the DeKalb jail on a charge of murder, authorities stated.
After her arrest, officials said she confessed to killing 23-year-old Cortez Roberson on May 22. Police said the two were dating at the time of the stabbing.
The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Deshon Road, about four miles from where Perry was arrested. Police said they responded to the scene and located Roberson with a stab wound to his back.
Roberson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Officials did not say what led to the stabbing.
