Woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing in DeKalb, police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday, a week after her boyfriend was killed in DeKalb County, police said.

Trenisia Perry, 22, was spotted driving a silver Chrysler 200 down Panola Road and then stopping in a residential area on Marbut Forest Drive. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the DeKalb jail on a charge of murder, authorities stated.

After her arrest, officials said she confessed to killing 23-year-old Cortez Roberson on May 22. Police said the two were dating at the time of the stabbing.