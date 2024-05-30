Breaking: Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Woman arrested in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing in DeKalb, police say

Trenisia Perry is charged in the death of Cortez Roberson, who police said was her boyfriend at the time.

By
15 minutes ago

A woman was arrested Wednesday, a week after her boyfriend was killed in DeKalb County, police said.

Trenisia Perry, 22, was spotted driving a silver Chrysler 200 down Panola Road and then stopping in a residential area on Marbut Forest Drive. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the DeKalb jail on a charge of murder, authorities stated.

After her arrest, officials said she confessed to killing 23-year-old Cortez Roberson on May 22. Police said the two were dating at the time of the stabbing.

The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Deshon Road, about four miles from where Perry was arrested. Police said they responded to the scene and located Roberson with a stab wound to his back.

Roberson was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officials did not say what led to the stabbing.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

