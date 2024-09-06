Crime & Public Safety

What we know about the victims at Apalachee High School and how to help

9-year-old Gianna White, along with 14-year-olds Alannah Parrish and Amy Lumpkin from Clark County, arrived at Apalachee High School to pay their respects. This was a day after a tragic event at a Barrow County high school, where a 14-year-old opened fire on Wednesday morning, resulting in the loss of two students and two teachers, as well as injuries to nine others. Thursday, Sep 5, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

9-year-old Gianna White, along with 14-year-olds Alannah Parrish and Amy Lumpkin from Clark County, arrived at Apalachee High School to pay their respects. This was a day after a tragic event at a Barrow County high school, where a 14-year-old opened fire on Wednesday morning, resulting in the loss of two students and two teachers, as well as injuries to nine others. Thursday, Sep 5, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

Days after students and teachers were gunned down at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, more details are emerging about those who were killed and those who were injured and survived.

Of the four killed, two were teachers and two were students.

Nine others were reportedly injured, some of whom have been publicly identified and are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries. Of those injured, seven were shot, including six students and one adult, according to the GBI.

An outpouring of support has flooded social media and fundraising campaigns locally and across the country for the Winder community, and several local businesses are selling t-shirts and fundraising to support those impacted.

Here’s what we know of the victims and how to support them and their families.

Victims killed

Christian Angulo: a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School remembered by his sister Lisette as “very sweet and so caring.” A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to cover his funeral expenses.

ExploreChristian Angulo, student killed in Apalachee shooting, remembered as sweet, caring

Ricky Aspinwall: a 39-year-old math teacher and the high school football team’s defensive coordinator, who leaves behind his wife, Shayna, and their two young daughters. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for the widow and children “to make sure her two precious babies are taken care of.”

ExploreApalachee assistant coach Ricky Aspinwall lived for football, ‘daddy hugs’

Cristina Irimie: a 53-year-old math teacher and Romanian immigrant who loved her heritage and was involved with the local Romanian community. A GoFundMe is raising money to “honor her legacy” and help cover funeral expenses and provide support for the family.

ExploreApalachee math teacher Cristina Irimie ‘had a gift with young people’

Mason Schermerhorn: A 14-year-old high school student remembered as “the sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile.” A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to help support the family.

ExploreApalachee student Mason Schermerhorn remembered for smile, ‘loving soul’
Teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Credit: Courtesy photos

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photos

Identified survivors who were injured

Taylor Jones: a high school student who was shot and airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. A GoFundMe is raising money to help cover her medical bills, including surgeries and physical therapy.

David Phenix: a teacher at the school who sustained gunshot wounds to his foot and hip. After waking up from surgery, he asked, “Is everyone else okay?” his daughter Katie said on Facebook.

A 15-year-old high school student: Supporters are raising funds to help cover her medical bills, including multiple surgeries on her shoulder.

ExploreSurvivors shot at Apalachee High School share harrowing details

— This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

