What we know about the victims at Apalachee High School and how to help

An outpouring of support has flooded social media and fundraising campaigns locally and across the country for the Winder community, and several local businesses are selling t-shirts and fundraising to support those impacted.

Here’s what we know of the victims and how to support them and their families.

Victims killed

Christian Angulo: a 14-year-old student at Apalachee High School remembered by his sister Lisette as “very sweet and so caring.” A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to cover his funeral expenses.

Ricky Aspinwall: a 39-year-old math teacher and the high school football team’s defensive coordinator, who leaves behind his wife, Shayna, and their two young daughters. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for the widow and children “to make sure her two precious babies are taken care of.”

Cristina Irimie: a 53-year-old math teacher and Romanian immigrant who loved her heritage and was involved with the local Romanian community. A GoFundMe is raising money to “honor her legacy” and help cover funeral expenses and provide support for the family.

Mason Schermerhorn: A 14-year-old high school student remembered as “the sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile.” A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to help support the family.

Identified survivors who were injured

Taylor Jones: a high school student who was shot and airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. A GoFundMe is raising money to help cover her medical bills, including surgeries and physical therapy.

David Phenix: a teacher at the school who sustained gunshot wounds to his foot and hip. After waking up from surgery, he asked, “Is everyone else okay?” his daughter Katie said on Facebook.

A 15-year-old high school student: Supporters are raising funds to help cover her medical bills, including multiple surgeries on her shoulder.

— This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.