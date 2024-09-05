“We are so blessed my babies are alive. Melany is so strong,” Garcia wrote.

Four people were killed in the mass shooting in Barrow County and nine others were injured. Two students, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and two teachers, assistant football coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall and math teacher Christina Irimie, died.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student at the school, has been charged as an adult with murder. His father was arrested and charged Thursday night with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, officials said. Their first court appearance is Friday.

Garcia said Melany “saw her classmates get shot and Christian die.”

In a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for medical bills, a family friend said Melany is at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with two upcoming surgeries on her shoulder because “the bullet broke the bone that connects the shoulder to the arm.”

“Melany’s life is going to be forever changed,” Hannah Nemeth said on GoFundMe. “Her childhood has been stripped from her. She’s a normal young teen who loves to be with friends, play soccer, and spend time with family, and none of those hobbies will ever be the same now.”

Garcia did not immediately return calls Thursday.

Taylor Jones, another student, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She “is stable after a long surgery,” her sister said on the fundraising campaign to help pay her medical costs.

“We still have a long road ahead of us with more surgeries and extensive (physical therapy),” Mackenzie Turner said on GoFundMe. “Thank you all for the love and support.”

In a Facebook post late Thursday, Turner said “Taylor got the breathing tube out this morning and is fighting really hard.”

David Phenix, a teacher at the school, sustained gunshot wounds to his foot and hip, his daughter Katie Phenix said in public Facebook posts. He is expected to remain in the ICU for another couple of days, but was stable after surgery. One of the first things he said after waking up from surgery was, “Is everyone else OK?” according to Katie Phenix’s posts. “I think that speaks volumes to the type of man he is — always putting others first, no matter his personal situation,” she wrote.

