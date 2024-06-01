BREAKING | Megan Thee Stallion concert postponed again due to water woes

For the second night in a row, the Megan Thee Stallion concert was cancelled due to ongoing water woes in Atlanta.

Megan was scheduled to take the stage Saturday night at 8 p.m. The announcement from State Farm Arena came around 6:30 p.m.

“After speaking with the Mayor’s office regarding the continued water leak issues affecting downtown Atlanta, the City of Atlanta is unable to accommodate the Megan Thee Stallion performance scheduled for tonight,” the arena posted on Facebook.

Her first of an initial two-day show was canceled Friday due to the same water problems, which began in the afternoon leading to much of the city being without water or experiencing low water pressure.

“That’s really crazy that a major city in the U.S. is going this long without no (expletive) water,” Megan said during an Instagram live post.

Lingering water service repairs also caused other entertainment cancellations on Saturday.

The Magnetic Fields show at the Variety Playhouse was postponed until Monday, the venue said.

“We know this is an inconvenience for everyone and appreciate your patience while we navigate the ongoing outage,” Variety Playhouse posted on Facebook.

ATTN: Due to continued issues from water main breaks causing a majority of Downtown Atlanta to be without water,... Posted by Theatrical Outfit on Saturday, June 1, 2024

Dad’s Garage Theatre Company and Theatrical Outfit also announced both would be closed due to the water issues.

“The bummer continues — no shows 6/1! A watershed decision, truly,” Dad’s Garage posted on Facebook.

Earlier Saturday, the Fox Theatre announced the P1Harmony concert scheduled for tonight was cancelled.

Those with tickets to events were asked to contact the venues for additional information.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.