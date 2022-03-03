WATCH: Atlanta police arrest man accused of drilling holes in cars to steal gas

Video of the arrest shows an officer taking Reznick into custody without incident near the intersection of Hosea Williams Drive and Rogers Street. He was first taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital Detention Center after he complained of shortness of breath, but was later transferred to the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday night.

Reznick was booked on felony counts of entering auto and criminal trespass, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. He remains in jail without bond.

The incident is reminiscent of an unexplained tire-slashing spree on Myrtle Street in Midtown. Residents in the area, many of whom park on the street, awoke the morning of Dec. 17 to find a long line of parked cars with deflated tires.

Doorbell camera footage showed a man walking along the street and methodically stabbing tires, a resident told Channel 2 Action News at the time. Atlanta police confirmed that the man used “what appeared to be a sharp tool to damage the tires.”

Police have not released any updates in that case and no arrests have been made.