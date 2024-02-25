Uber driver, 17-year-old passenger shot during ride in DeKalb, police say

An Uber driver and his 17-year-old passenger were struck by gunfire early Sunday during a trip in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded around 12:20 a.m. to the 4000 block of Glenwood Road for a person shot. At the scene, officers found the 31-year-old driver and teenage girl suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the Uber driver’s vehicle was shot several times while he was transporting three female passengers in the 2300 block of Emerald Falls Drive, about two miles away from where the victims were found.