TRAFFIC UPDATE | 1 lane open after tractor-trailer fire closed I-75 North

At least one lane has reopened after a crash involving a tractor-trailer blocked all lanes of I-75 North through Kennesaw for hours Thursday morning.
The collision is located just before Wade Green Road, or exit 273, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It has been impacting traffic since 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A lane reopened by 6 a.m., but traffic remains backed up. Commuters should avoid the area and use U.S. 41 or I-575 as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
