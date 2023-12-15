TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb

A crash investigation has closed all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb County early Friday morning.
It happened just north of Shallowford Road shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when lanes may reopen.
Commuters should avoid the area and use Buford Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
🚨RED ALERT 6:50a DeKalb County: I-85/nb shut down north of Shallowford Rd (Exit 93). Use Buford Hwy. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/6qiENr6dev— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) December 15, 2023
