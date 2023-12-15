BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb

All lanes of I-85 North are shut down after a crash early Friday.

1 hour ago

A crash investigation has closed all lanes of I-85 North in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

It happened just north of Shallowford Road shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when lanes may reopen.

Commuters should avoid the area and use Buford Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

