Man, 2 girls missing in Middle Georgia river as crews search closed park

Authorities are searching for three people, including two girls, in a Middle Georgia river Wednesday morning after officials said the group vanished in the water the evening before.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said 7- and 10-year-old girls and a 28-year-old man were in the Amerson River when they “suddenly went under” around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They had been in the Amerson River Park, which is just off I-75 in Macon.
Authorities have not released the names of the people or disclosed their relationship to one another.
Dive teams had to call off the search at 9 p.m. and will continue looking Wednesday morning. As crews search for the missing people, the park will be closed, officials said.
The sheriff’s office and the Macon Bibb Fire Department are being assisted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
