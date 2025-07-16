Man, 2 girls missing in Middle Georgia river as crews search closed park

Authorities are searching for three people, including two girls, in a Middle Georgia river Wednesday morning after officials said the group vanished in the water the evening before.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said 7- and 10-year-old girls and a 28-year-old man were in the Amerson River when they “suddenly went under” around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They had been in the Amerson River Park, which is just off I-75 in Macon.

Authorities have not released the names of the people or disclosed their relationship to one another.