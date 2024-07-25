TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocking all lanes of I-20 East in Cobb

A crash has closed all lanes of I-20 East through Cobb County early Thursday morning.

The collision was reported around 4 a.m. just before Riverside Parkway, or exit 46, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when the scene might clear.

Traffic is being diverted onto Thornton Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, but there is still a five-mile back-up as of 6 a.m.