TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocking all lanes of I-20 East in Cobb

A crash has closed all lanes of I-20 East through Cobb County early Thursday morning.
The collision was reported around 4 a.m. just before Riverside Parkway, or exit 46, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is not clear when the scene might clear.
Traffic is being diverted onto Thornton Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center, but there is still a five-mile back-up as of 6 a.m.
Commuters should avoid the area and use Veterans Memorial Highway as an alternate.
Police have not released details about the incident.
