TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash blocking all lanes of I-285 South near airport

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Updated 16 minutes ago

A widely scattered crash has blocked all lanes of I-285 South near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before Camp Creek Parkway around 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Only a few lanes were blocked initially, but all lanes have since been closed as police and GDOT crews work to clear the scene.

Police and road crews work to clear a crash that has blocked all lanes of I-285 South in Fulton County.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Traffic is backed up to Cascade Road as of 6:30 a.m. That is about four miles of standstill traffic.

To avoid the jam, commuters should use I-75 or I-85 or U.S. 29 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.

