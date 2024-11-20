TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash blocking all lanes of I-285 South near airport

Traffic is backed up to Cascade Road as of 6:30 a.m. That is about four miles of standstill traffic.

To avoid the jam, commuters should use I-75 or I-85 or U.S. 29 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

🚨RED ALERT Fulton Co: Crash now blocking all lanes on I-285/sb (Outer Loop) at Camp Creek Pkwy (Exit 2). Use I-75/85/sb to I-85/sb as an alternate to @ATLairport. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/QOpwOZ8E8o — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 20, 2024

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X.