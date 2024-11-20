TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crash blocking all lanes of I-285 South near airport

A widely scattered crash has blocked all lanes of I-285 South near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported just before Camp Creek Parkway around 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Only a few lanes were blocked initially, but all lanes have since been closed as police and GDOT crews work to clear the scene.
Traffic is backed up to Cascade Road as of 6:30 a.m. That is about four miles of standstill traffic.
To avoid the jam, commuters should use I-75 or I-85 or U.S. 29 as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
