Tow truck driver injured in shooting near Georgia Gwinnett College

Officers were called to the intersection of Collins Hill Road and Countryside Place at about 3:30 a.m. after getting reports of shots fired in the area, Lawrenceville police spokesman Capt. Salvador Ortega said. Soon after, dispatchers received a second 911 call related to the incident reporting that the victim was being taken to the hospital.

Police met with the victim and he was able to share more information. The 35-year-old said he was driving a tow truck when multiple people in a dark sedan began shooting at him, Ortega said. The victim was hit at least once, but stopped the truck and ran away. He suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial investigation, police think the shooting was targeted and described it as an isolated incident. The victim lives in the area and police said the shooting had no connection to the college, which was placed on lockdown for about two hours.

Photos from the scene showed the area around the red tow truck roped off by caution tape. It was stopped where it ran off the road with its door hanging open after the driver fled from the cab. An evidence marker was placed next to a bullet hole in the truck’s windshield.