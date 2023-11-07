Tow truck driver injured in shooting near Georgia Gwinnett College

BreakingNews
Lawrenceville police officers investigate a shooting involving a tow truck driver on Collins Hill Road near Georgia Gwinnett College's tennis facility. Nov. 7, 2023 (Credit: John Spink / john.spink@ajc.com)
Crime & Public Safety
By
32 minutes ago
A tow truck driver was injured in what police believe was a targeted shooting near the Georgia Gwinnett College tennis facility early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Collins Hill Road and Countryside Place at about 3:30 a.m. after getting reports of shots fired in the area, Lawrenceville police spokesman Capt. Salvador Ortega said. Soon after, dispatchers received a second 911 call related to the incident reporting that the victim was being taken to the hospital.

Police met with the victim and he was able to share more information. The 35-year-old said he was driving a tow truck when multiple people in a dark sedan began shooting at him, Ortega said. The victim was hit at least once, but stopped the truck and ran away. He suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the initial investigation, police think the shooting was targeted and described it as an isolated incident. The victim lives in the area and police said the shooting had no connection to the college, which was placed on lockdown for about two hours.

Photos from the scene showed the area around the red tow truck roped off by caution tape. It was stopped where it ran off the road with its door hanging open after the driver fled from the cab. An evidence marker was placed next to a bullet hole in the truck’s windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dena Pauly by calling 770-670-5110 or emailing DPauly@LawrencevillePD.com.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

