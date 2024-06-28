“Everything that’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank is horrific,” said State House candidate Gabriel Sanchez, a democratic socialist who ousted incumbent Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz in last month’s primary. “We have to do everything we can to stop it.”

Meanwhile, a giant mouse waved to traffic and fellow protestors while advocating for an end to animal testing just blocks from the presidential debate Thursday evening.

“Cut the NIH’s $22 billion budget, not mice,” said the furry activist (a person in a mouse costume).

With all eyes on Atlanta for the first presidential debate of the campaign season, activists took the opportunity to assemble in support of the cause they champion — and against both of the candidates. Opponents of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war have announced plans to protest ahead of the debate at CNN. The network once located in downtown Atlanta is now housed at the Techwood campus in Midtown, and there will be no live audience during the debate.

While their topics varied, the groups seemed unified in their lack of enthusiasm for either candidate taking the stage tonight. “Many of us have been in Atlanta and no matter how many people come out and say that they want this war to stop, they want a permanent cease fire in Palestine, the president is not really budging on it,” said Kelsea Bond, co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America’s Atlanta chapter. “We don’t think Trump would be any better so we are protesting both of them.”

At the Home Park rally, protesters gathered around a giant papier-mâché sculpture depicting Trump and Biden as a conjoined monster.

“Both Trump and Biden support the genocide going on in Palestine and so we don’t support, we reject both candidates,” a man with a megaphone said.

As darkness descended, the group chanted, “ATL you will see, Palestine will be free.”

