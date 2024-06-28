Breaking: Watch Live | CNN presidential debate in Atlanta
The protest scene outside the Atlanta presidential debate

A PETA protestor in a mouse costume waves to press and pro-Palestine protestors near the intersection of 10th Street NW and Spring Street NW in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

A PETA protestor in a mouse costume waves to press and pro-Palestine protestors near the intersection of 10th Street NW and Spring Street NW in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
By , , and
Updated 0 minutes ago

A number of groups have assembled near the Midtown Atlanta site where President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump met for tonight’s debate.

Demonstrators at a Home Park off Tumlin Street carried signs that said, “Smash Imperialism, Free Gaza Now” and “Defund the U.S. war machine.” They wore masks and did not want to speak to a reporter.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters calling for an end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza also have gathered near the site.

“Everything that’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank is horrific,” said State House candidate Gabriel Sanchez, a democratic socialist who ousted incumbent Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz in last month’s primary. “We have to do everything we can to stop it.”

Protesters are gathered at Home Park off Tumlin Street.

Meanwhile, a giant mouse waved to traffic and fellow protestors while advocating for an end to animal testing just blocks from the presidential debate Thursday evening.

“Cut the NIH’s $22 billion budget, not mice,” said the furry activist (a person in a mouse costume).

With all eyes on Atlanta for the first presidential debate of the campaign season, activists took the opportunity to assemble in support of the cause they champion — and against both of the candidates.

Opponents of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war have announced plans to protest ahead of the debate at CNN. The network once located in downtown Atlanta is now housed at the Techwood campus in Midtown, and there will be no live audience during the debate.

A Biden and Trump “monstrosity” puppet is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest in Atlanta Home Park late Thursday.

While their topics varied, the groups seemed unified in their lack of enthusiasm for either candidate taking the stage tonight.

“Many of us have been in Atlanta and no matter how many people come out and say that they want this war to stop, they want a permanent cease fire in Palestine, the president is not really budging on it,” said Kelsea Bond, co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America’s Atlanta chapter. “We don’t think Trump would be any better so we are protesting both of them.”

At the Home Park rally, protesters gathered around a giant papier-mâché sculpture depicting Trump and Biden as a conjoined monster.

“Both Trump and Biden support the genocide going on in Palestine and so we don’t support, we reject both candidates,” a man with a megaphone said.

As darkness descended, the group chanted, “ATL you will see, Palestine will be free.”

Jawahir Kamal leads pro-Palestinian protesters in a chant as they gather before a presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

