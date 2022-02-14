Atlanta homicides trending higher this year, but other crimes decrease

“Crime is more of an issue but I feel no less today than I have ever in my life,” Caren Bharwani, Atlanta resident and mother of three, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We take reasonable, normal precautions. We don’t make ourselves easy targets.”

A lifelong Buckhead resident, Bharwani is part of a group called Neighbors for United Atlanta that is opposed to cityhood. Her family doesn’t live in fear of crime, and Bharwani said she’s always been a Lenox Square customer. The premier mall, for years a regional destination for shoppers, has made plenty of headlines in recent years due to crime in the area.

So far this year, the mall ranks first citywide for reports of larceny, although the number of reports is down by 36% year-to-date, according to Atlanta police crime data. In addition, at least four robberies have been reported at other locations near the mall in 2022.

In late January, a man who had just bought a pair of pricey Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers was robbed at gunpoint in the mall parking lot, according to police. Last year, a man told police he was shot in the Lenox parking lot in August. And in June, two 15-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly attempted to rob a Lenox Square security guard after mall hours and then shot him, leaving him critically injured.

APD and mall management have increased security around the mall in recent years, and in September a “youth supervision program” was implemented requiring minors to be accompanied by adults after 3 p.m. every day. Lenox Square already has a mini-precinct in the mall and this summer, the Zone 2 West Village Mini-Precinct, located near the intersection of busy Peachtree and West Paces Ferry roads, will open.

For Atlanta police, the Buckhead and Lenox Square areas continue to see fewer people-on-people crimes than anywhere else in the city.

Southwest Atlanta resident Tricia Harris said Buckhead isn’t where the most serious crimes occur. This year, one homicide has been investigated in Zone 2, which includes Buckhead. Harris, a single mother, lives within walking distance of the Zone 4 police precinct on Cascade Circle.

There’s a city park on her street, so Harris sees kids outside walking every day. Some walk to a local store by themselves, and she often worries about their safety. A year ago, David Mack, just a few years older than her son, was one of the city’s homicide victims. His case remains under investigation.

“No one in Buckhead has to drive their carpool route by where a 12-year-old was shot and killed,” Harris said. “Cityhood would not insulate them. It has to be a holistic city solution.”

Her community is close-knit, she says. But until systemic poverty issues are addressed, Harris worries that crime in the area will continue.

“Crime knows no zip codes or city limits,” she said.

Caption 020922 ATLANTA: David Mack's aunts Ayana Riley (from left), Radiah Allen, and grandmother Glenda Mack become emotional during a press conference by the family looking for answers a year after his murder on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. David Mack, 12, disappeared, after saying he was going to visit a friend. The next day, his body was found along the concrete slope of Utoy Creek in some woods near his home. David's grieving family is sure there is someone out there who could come forward to help them find out who shot and killed him, and why. "Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com"` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

In addition to several community outreach programs already in place, the police department hopes a new camera integration system will continue to help investigators quickly solve crimes. Connect Atlanta, a network of more than 4,500 surveillance cameras across the city, will allow officers to pull up footage on their cellphones and laptops from inside their squad cars, before they even get to a scene, the department said recently.

“We’re moving from a video integration center to a real-time crime center,” said Chief Rodney Bryant.

He hopes the new technology will make his officers “much more proactive” when it comes to addressing crime. The technology was effective following a Jan. 24 drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta that killed 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray, Bryant said. Within 24 hours, officers made the first of two arrests in the case.

APD has said “irresponsible gun ownership” has led to many of the shootings in 2022, including the one that killed Chandra Kemp as she made dinner in her home.

“Miss Chan,” as neighbors called her, had several health issues and had survived several heart attacks, Harris said. Harris and her older children often checked on Kemp and made sure she was okay, sometimes helping her up the stairs to her apartment.

After Kemp’s death, Harris said she and her five children moved in with a friend in Riverdale. Investigators continue to search for suspects.

“This community that we were in is already high in crime,” Harris said. “But to not feel face in your own home is a whole different thing.”