Teen killed, 2 other teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting

Channel 2 Action News reported that at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot in addition to the slain victim, police said. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died.

The ordeal took place over three separate locations, Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told Channel 2. The call initially came in from a nearby BP gas station on Central Avenue, the news station reported. Police said it started with a fight, and then the shots started.