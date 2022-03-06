Hamburger icon
Teen killed, 2 other teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting

A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot in addition to the 16-year-old slain victim, Atlanta police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
21 minutes ago

A 16-year-old died when three teenagers were shot after an apparent argument in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night, according to reports.

Channel 2 Action News reported that at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot in addition to the slain victim, police said. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died.

The ordeal took place over three separate locations, Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told Channel 2. The call initially came in from a nearby BP gas station on Central Avenue, the news station reported. Police said it started with a fight, and then the shots started.

Investigators said it’s too early to tell if others were involved in the shooting.

“I think we’re off to a decent start with this investigation. We recovered some ballistic evidence on scene. We’ve also began to assess video surveillance in reference to the incident, so we will be working through the night to determine all the persons involved in this incident,” Woolfolk told Channel 2.

No arrests have been made. The identities of the victims have not been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

