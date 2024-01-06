Teen dead after firearm accidentally discharged inside vehicle in DeKalb, cops say

A teenager was fatally shot Friday evening inside a vehicle after a passenger accidentally fired a gun in DeKalb County, police said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Shawn Wayne Court near a fire station regarding a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. A 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the back and taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police. The victim’s name was not released.

Authorities learned that the shooting took place at a different location before the victim was driven to Shawn Wayne Court.