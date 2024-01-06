Teen dead after firearm accidentally discharged inside vehicle in DeKalb, cops say

Passenger arrested on involuntary manslaughter charge
15 minutes ago

A teenager was fatally shot Friday evening inside a vehicle after a passenger accidentally fired a gun in DeKalb County, police said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Shawn Wayne Court near a fire station regarding a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. A 19-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the back and taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to police. The victim’s name was not released.

Authorities learned that the shooting took place at a different location before the victim was driven to Shawn Wayne Court.

Police officers said they spoke with two other people who were inside the vehicle and found out that a rear passenger accidentally discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

The suspect, who was not publicly identified, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and booked into the DeKalb jail.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

