SW Atlanta apartment complex burns as temperatures plunge; 10 displaced

“This is the time of year we do have a lot of fires that start from improper heating,” Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Jason Whidby told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Whidby’s battalion was kept busy Thursday morning as they responded to a fire at Slim’s Tire Shop at 1674 Memorial Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. While he said the colder temperatures did not appear to play a role in that incident, he warned Atlanta residents to be mindful of fire safety.

“Keep combustibles away from fires, have your HVAC systems inspected and always have a working smoke detector in your home, both inside and outside your bedroom,” said Whidby, who reported no injuries during the tire shop fire. “Carbon monoxide is also an issue this time of year. It’s great to have a carbon monoxide detector also in your home.”

On Wednesday morning, a serious house fire in South Fulton sent several people to the hospital and resulted in at least two deaths. Firefighters were sent to the Oswego Trail home just before 5 a.m. and were told multiple people were trapped inside the two-story home, South Fulton officials said.

By that evening, fire officials said two adult bodies had been recovered from the burned home and two other people remained unaccounted for.

Earlier this week, two abandoned buildings were burned in Midtown and Peoplestown. Investigators said they believed the fires were likely started by people seeking warmth and shelter from the lower temperatures Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

“Everybody starts trying to move inside that doesn’t have a place to go, using heat sources that they probably shouldn’t be using, and things like this happen,” Atlanta fire Capt. Jared Purinton said from outside the second fire scene, a charred warehouse on University Avenue. “With the cold weather moving in, there is a possibility we could see this more often here in the next few days.”